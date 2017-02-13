Erweiterte Funktionen
IMF Chief Says Trump's Plan Good For U.S. Economy
13.02.17 12:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump will likely to be good for the U.
S. economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Sunday.
Trump's plan for additional investment in U.S. infrastructure and tax reforms would underpin economic growth, she said at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.
But rising interest rates and strengthening of dollar could challenge global economies. A tightening that will be difficult on the global economy and for which economies have to prepare, said Lagarde.
Further, she expressed concerns over the key elections in the Europe.
