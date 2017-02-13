Erweiterte Funktionen


IMF Chief Says Trump's Plan Good For U.S. Economy




13.02.17 12:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump will likely to be good for the U.

S. economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Sunday.


Trump's plan for additional investment in U.S. infrastructure and tax reforms would underpin economic growth, she said at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.


But rising interest rates and strengthening of dollar could challenge global economies. A tightening that will be difficult on the global economy and for which economies have to prepare, said Lagarde.


Further, she expressed concerns over the key elections in the Europe.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:37 , dpa-AFX
China HGS Real Estate Profit Falls Despite In [...]
13:35 , dpa-AFX
Teva Pharma Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Reaf [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
Männer führen im TV Regie - Frauen selten i [...]
13:32 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RATIONAL AG (english)
13:30 , dpa-AFX
ParkerVision Amends German Case Against A [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...