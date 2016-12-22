Erweiterte Funktionen


IKEA Will Pay $50 Million For 3 Toddler Deaths




22.12.16 22:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ikea has agreed to pay $50 million to the parents of three toddlers who died after the Swedish company's dressers toppled over them.


The money will be equally divided evenly among the families of the three kids. Curren Collas and Camden Ellis died in 2014, while Ted McGee died in February this year.


The agreement also requires Ikea to meet voluntary safety standards for dressers, donate $150,000 to children's hospitals and $100,000 to a children's safety organization, and invest more money in its "Secure It" program raising awareness about tip-over risk.


The deaths had caused Ikea to issue a voluntary recall of 29 million chests and drawers a few months later.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



