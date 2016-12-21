Erweiterte Funktionen


IKEA Tired Of Teenage Sleepovers




21.12.16 16:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swedish furniture giant Ikea has warned teenagers not to sneak into its stores and have a illegal sleepover.


The furniture company has recorded about 10 "non-sponsored sleepovers" across the world this year, according to a BBC report.


The craze appears to have been started by two Belgian YouTuber, who spent a night in a store after hiding in a wardrobe for about three hours to avoid being caught by employees. The video posted on the YouTube has garnered over 1.7 million views.


Most recently, two 14-year-old girls were caught by Ikea employees after spending the night at the branch in Jonkoping in Sweden. However, no charges were made against those teenagers.


"We appreciate that people are interested in Ikea and want to create fun experiences," an IKEA UK spokesperson told the BBC. "However, the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority and that's why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores."


