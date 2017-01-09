Erweiterte Funktionen



IG Group Updates On Impact Of AMF Restrictions




09.01.17 08:42
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings (IGG.L) issued an update on the impact of new requirements from the AMF, a supervisor of the company's activities, on the advertising of its products in France.

IG Group said overall, the company does not believe these restrictions will have a material negative impact on its business in France in the short term and could ultimately enhance the company's future competitive position in the country.


The AMF has confirmed certain restrictions on electronic marketing of CFDs to retail clients in France. The AMF will also ban all electronic marketing involving FX and Binaries. IG Group said the restrictions have no impact on the current client base.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,067 € 6,122 € -0,055 € -0,90% 09.01./08:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B06QFB75 A0EARV 11,17 € 5,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,058 € +4,36%  08:04
Berlin 6,141 € +0,24%  08:24
Düsseldorf 5,899 € 0,00%  06.01.17
Stuttgart 6,067 € -0,90%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Strengere Regeln: CFD-Anbieter. 06.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...