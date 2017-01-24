Erweiterte Funktionen



IG Group H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Net Trading Revenue Up 14%




24.01.17 08:43
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings (IGG.L) reported profit before tax of 105.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2016 compared to 98.6 million pounds, previous year.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased to 83.3 million pounds or 22.55 pence per share from 76.7 million pounds or 20.91 pence.


First-half trading revenue increased to 263.0 million pounds from 230.6 million pounds. Net trading revenue was up 14% at 244.9 million pounds.


The Board of IG Group has declared an interim dividend of 9.42 pence per share, calculated as 30% of the full year ordinary dividend for the prior year.


