IGT Signs Cross-Licensing Deal With Incredible Technologies

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said that it has reached a patent cross-licensing agreement with Incredible Technologies, Inc.



, an emerging Class-III gaming manufacturer focused on delivering compelling video slot, poker and keno content to the modern day casino floor.

As per the agreement, Incredible Technologies, Inc. can offer games including patented game features from the IGT portfolio, and will pay licensing fees to IGT.

