Erweiterte Funktionen



IDEX Issues 2017 Outlook; Q4 Profit Tops Estimates




31.01.17 00:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced the company expects full year 2017 EPS of $3.87 to $3.95, which includes a 12 cent foreign currency headwind, with first quarter EPS in the range of $0.91 to $0.93. IDEX projects 1 to 2 percent organic growth in 2017.


"A solid finish to 2016 and a positive start to 2017 provide an improved outlook.

However, we remain cautious due to the global economic uncertainty," Andrew Silvernail, CEO, stated.


IDEX reported fourth-quarter net income of $57 million which resulted in EPS of $0.75. Adjusted for the net loss on divestitures, the pension settlement and restructuring charges, adjusted EPS of $0.96, increased 2 cents, or 2 percent, from prior year adjusted EPS. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Fourth-quarter orders were $547 million, up 10 percent (up 3 percent organic, up 9 percent acquisitions/divestitures and down 2 percent foreign currency translation) compared with the prior year period. Sales of $530 million were up 6 percent (flat organic, up 8 percent acquisitions/divestitures and down 2 percent foreign currency translation) compared with the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $547.07 million for the quarter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
92,02 $ 92,50 $ -0,48 $ -0,52% 31.01./00:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45167R1041 877444 95,76 $ 69,69 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 84,902 € 0,00%  30.01.17
NYSE 92,02 $ -0,52%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 84,616 € -0,57%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...