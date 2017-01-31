IDEX Corp. Earnings Advance 2% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $74.01 million, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $72.34 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $530.42 million. This was up from $499.80 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $74.01 Mln. vs. $72.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $530.42 Mln vs. $499.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%

