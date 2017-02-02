IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reveals 18% Advance In Q4 Profit
02.02.17 13:23
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $52.37 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $44.35 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $442.99 million. This was up from $399.69 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $52.37 Mln. vs. $44.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $442.99 Mln vs. $399.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|139,07 $
|122,80 $
|16,27 $
|+13,25%
|02.02./22:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45168D1046
|888210
|139,90 $
|66,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,51 €
|+10,39%
|18:09
|Nasdaq
|139,07 $
|+13,25%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|126,06 €
|+11,10%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|121,681 €
|+6,97%
|16:03
|Berlin
|113,36 €
|+0,03%
|08:08