IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reveals 18% Advance In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $52.37 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $44.35 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $442.99 million. This was up from $399.69 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $52.37 Mln. vs. $44.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $442.99 Mln vs. $399.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%

