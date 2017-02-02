Erweiterte Funktionen



IDEXX Laboratories Inc Reveals 18% Advance In Q4 Profit




02.02.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $52.37 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $44.35 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $442.99 million. This was up from $399.69 million last year.


IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $52.37 Mln. vs. $44.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $442.99 Mln vs. $399.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
139,07 $ 122,80 $ 16,27 $ +13,25% 02.02./22:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45168D1046 888210 139,90 $ 66,82 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		125,51 € +10,39%  18:09
Nasdaq 139,07 $ +13,25%  22:00
Stuttgart 126,06 € +11,10%  19:45
Frankfurt 121,681 € +6,97%  16:03
Berlin 113,36 € +0,03%  08:08
  = Realtime
