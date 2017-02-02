IDEXX Lab Raises 2017 EPS Guidance Range By $0.08
02.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) announced the company is increasing its 2017 EPS outlook to $2.85 - $3.01 per share, reflecting targeted growth of 17% - 23% on a reported basis and 19% - 26% EPS constant currency growth.
The company is projecting free cash flow at approximately 95% of net income in 2017, reflecting continued discipline in inventory management and capital spending. The company said it is maintaining 2017 revenue outlook of $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion, a growth of 7.5% - 9%. Organic revenue growth is targeted to be in the range of 9% - 10.5%.
IDEXX reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $443 million, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results were supported by accelerated gains in Companion Animal Group Diagnostics recurring revenue and continued high growth in premium instrument placements. Earnings per share was $0.58 for the fourth quarter, representing 21% growth year-over-year on a reported basis, and 33% on a constant currency basis.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|139,07 $
|122,80 $
|16,27 $
|+13,25%
|02.02./22:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45168D1046
|888210
|139,90 $
|66,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,51 €
|+10,39%
|18:09
|Nasdaq
|139,07 $
|+13,25%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|126,06 €
|+11,10%
|19:45
|Frankfurt
|121,681 €
|+6,97%
|16:03
|Berlin
|113,36 €
|+0,03%
|08:08