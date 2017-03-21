Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Barrick Gold":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


ICSID Issues Decision In Favor Of Antofagasta, Barrick In Reko Diq Case




21.03.17 12:53
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp.

(ABX, ABX.TO) said Tuesday that an arbitration tribunal of the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes or "ICSID" issued a decision on the arbitration claims that Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited or "TCC", a joint venture between Antofagasta plc and Barrick, filed against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in relation to the unlawful denial of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in 2011.


The decision by the ICSID tribunal rejected Pakistan's final defense against liability, and confirmed that Pakistan had violated several provisions of its bilateral investment treaty with Australia, where TCC is incorporated.


The damages phase of the proceedings will begin on March 22, during which the tribunal will consider submissions from the parties to determine the amount that Pakistan must pay TCC. A ruling on the quantum of damages is expected in 2018.


The Reko Diq project, located in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, was expected to require an initial capital investment of more than $3 billion. It is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, with a potential mine life of more than 50 years.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,65 € 17,73 € -0,08 € -0,45% 21.03./13:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0679011084 870450 21,40 € 11,48 €
Werte im Artikel
17,65 minus
-0,45%
9,71 minus
-2,24%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,65 € -0,45%  12:37
Berlin 17,58 € +0,11%  08:08
München 17,58 € 0,00%  12:55
Xetra 17,555 € 0,00%  12:39
NYSE 19,06 $ 0,00%  20.03.17
Hannover 17,58 € -0,11%  08:13
Hamburg 17,57 € -0,31%  09:26
Stuttgart 17,62 € -0,67%  12:34
Düsseldorf 17,58 € -0,79%  08:05
Frankfurt 17,548 € -0,85%  12:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15804 Barrick Gold 12:52
86 Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily. 15.03.17
149 Jahrhundertchance bei den Gold. 10.03.17
71 Goldminenaktien viel zu billig 09.03.17
15 Gold - ab 2016 langfristiger A. 06.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...