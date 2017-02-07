Erweiterte Funktionen



ICE Raises Dividend 18%




07.02.17 14:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced board authorization of its first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.20 per share, up 18% from its $0.17 per share quarterly dividend in 2016. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2017. ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2017 to be $0.80 per share, for an aggregate payout of $475 million.


Intercontinental Exchange said the company expects share repurchases of $200 million in first quarter 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,77 $ 58,51 $ 1,26 $ +2,15% 07.02./16:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45866F1049 A1W5H0 60,35 $ 45,44 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,12 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 55,77 € +2,61%  15:59
NYSE 59,77 $ +2,15%  16:11
Frankfurt 54,271 € +0,75%  14:11
Düsseldorf 54,31 € +0,70%  09:45
München 54,16 € +0,61%  08:00
Berlin 54,13 € +0,46%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 04.11.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...