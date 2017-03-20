Erweiterte Funktionen

IBM Unveils New Developer Tools For Financial Services; To Work With SecureKey




20.03.17 08:04
dpa-AFX


ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp.

(IBM) on Monday announced the launch of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to offer the essential building blocks for the creation of financial services apps on the IBM Cloud.


Separately, IBM announced the new release of IBM Blockchain, the first enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0. The service enables developers to quickly build and host security-rich production blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud. It is underpinned by IBM LinuxONE, the industry's most secure Linux server.


IBM InterConnect - IBM is also working with SecureKey Technologies to enable a new digital identity and attribute sharing network based on IBM Blockchain. The network will be designed for identity authentication to help increase privacy, security and trust for consumers worldwide. When launched later this year, consumers can use the network to instantly verify their identity for services such as new bank accounts, driver's licenses or utilities.


Further, IBM InterConnect - IBM announced the world's first blockchain-based green asset management platform based on the open source, openly governed Hyperledger Fabric.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



