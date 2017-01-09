IAG Dec Traffic Rises 3.9%, Capacity Up 3.1%

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.01.17 16:44
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its group traffic in December 2016, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased 3.9 percent to 18.24 billion RPKs from last year's 17.55 billion.


Group premium traffic for the month of December increased by 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year.


Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 3.1 percent to 23.03 billion ASKs from 22.33 billion a year ago.


Passenger load factor for the month rose 0.6 points to 79.2percent from 78.6percent in the prior year.


The company carried 7.07 million passengers in the month, 4.9 percent higher than last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



M Pharmaceutical Inc.

