Hyundai Motor Q4 Profit Plunges On Weak Unit Sales




25.01.17 06:52
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co.

, Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined 30.1 percent to 1.07 trillion Korean won from last year's 1.53 trillion won.


Operating income declined 32.6 percent to 1.02 trillion won from 1.52 trillion won a year ago. Operating margin was 4.2 percent, lower than 6.1 percent in the previous year.


Revenue for the quarter edged down 0.9 percent to 24.54 trillion won from 24.77 trillion won a year earlier. In the quarter, total automotive sales dropped 3.1 percent to 19.41 trillion won, partly offset by 7 percent increase in Finance to 3.20 trillion won.


Total vehicle sales fell 3.2 percent to 1.38 million units, with weak sales in all regions, except China, where sales grew 7.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



