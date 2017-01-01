Hyundai Motor Plans To Sell 5.08 Mln Vehicles Worldwide In 2017

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.01.17 01:28
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co (HYMLF.

OB, HYMTF.OB) expects to sell about 5.08 million vehicles worldwide in 2017, up slightly from its 2016 total sales target of 5.01 million units, according to reports.


The company reportedly plans to sell 4.4 million vehicles internationally and another 683,000 vehicles domestically.


Meanwhile, reports also said that Hyundai Motor Co. shipped a record-high number of cars to the European market in 2016, helped by the robust performance of the Tucson compact SUV.


The car-maker sold 460,703 units in the European market over the January-November period, up 8.8 percent on-year.


Hyundai is also estimated to have sold more than 500,000 units in India last year, along with South Korea, the United States and China.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


