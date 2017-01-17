Hyundai Motor Plans To Invest $3.1 Bln In US

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.01.17 13:01
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co.

(HYMLF.OB) and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will invest as much as $3.1 billion in the U.S.


The announcement comes as auto makers face pressure from the incoming U.S. administration to manufacture more vehicles in the U.S.


The South Korean automotive group said it will spend the money over the next five years on research and development of new technologies such as autonomous vehicles and on upgrading existing facilities.


The planned U.S. investment by South Korea's two largest automakers is about 50 percent more than the $2.1 billion they spent in the previous five-year period.


The group is considering building a new factory in the U.S. and may produce Hyundai Motor's upscale Genesis vehicles and a U.S.-specific SUV in the country.


