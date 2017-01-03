Erweiterte Funktionen
Hyundai Motor December Unit Sales Down 3.7%
03.01.17 08:39
SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.
OB, HYMTF.OB) reported that total unit sales were 496,907 units for the month of December 2016, down 3.7% from prior year. Overseas unit sales decreased 2.2% while Domestic sales were down 12.1%.
For 2016, total unit sales were down 2.1% to 4.86 million units. Overseas sales were down 1.2%, while Domestic sales dropped 7.8%.
