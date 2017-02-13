Hyundai Motor Co Jan. Unit Sales Up 1.3% YoY

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.02.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.

OB, HYMTF.OB) reported January sales of 342,607 units, an increase of 1.3% from last year. Domestic sales were down 9.5% to 45,100 units, while overseas sales were up 3.1% to 297,507 units.


The company noted that the sales units exclude CKD exports. The overseas sales units for 2017 include the overseas plants' sales results.


