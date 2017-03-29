Huntsman Reiterates That It Has Numerous Options Including Merger

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Huntsman":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Wednesday confirmed that the company has numerous options to increase shareholder value following the separation of its Pigments and Additives business.



The options include a merger of equals transaction and it will be considering the options carefully.

Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman, in a Bloomberg article, commented that "a number of companies would be suitable merger candidates."

