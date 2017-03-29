Erweiterte Funktionen
Huntsman Reiterates That It Has Numerous Options Including Merger
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Wednesday confirmed that the company has numerous options to increase shareholder value following the separation of its Pigments and Additives business.
The options include a merger of equals transaction and it will be considering the options carefully.
Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman, in a Bloomberg article, commented that "a number of companies would be suitable merger candidates."
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,885 €
|20,674 €
|2,211 €
|+10,69%
|29.03./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4470111075
|A0DQGM
|22,89 €
|10,98 €
