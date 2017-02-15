Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Huntsman":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Huntsman Corp. Reveals 42% Decline In Q4 Profit




15.02.17 12:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $72 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $124 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.40 billion. This was up from $2.33 billion last year.


Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $72 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,257 € 20,224 € 0,033 € +0,16% 15.02./13:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4470111075 A0DQGM 20,26 € 7,84 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,849 € +1,82%  12:13
Berlin 20,22 € +2,48%  08:05
München 20,215 € +2,46%  08:00
Stuttgart 20,257 € +0,16%  08:06
NYSE 21,73 $ 0,00%  14.02.17
Frankfurt 20,147 € -1,49%  09:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Huntsmann Corp. mit deutlichem. 12.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...