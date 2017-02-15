Huntsman Corp. Reveals 42% Decline In Q4 Profit
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $72 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $124 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.40 billion. This was up from $2.33 billion last year.
Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $72 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%
