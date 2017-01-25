Erweiterte Funktionen

Huntington Bancshares Q4 Profit Rises




25.01.17 14:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN) reported net income for the 2016 fourth quarter of $212 million, or a 19% increase from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per common share for the 2016 fourth quarter were $0.18, down 14% from the year-ago quarter.


Excluding approximately $0.06 per common share after tax of FirstMerit acquisition-related net expenses, adjusted earnings per common share were $0.24. Return on average assets was 0.84%, while return on average tangible common equity was 11.4%.


Total revenue increased 39% over the year-ago quarter.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share and revenues of $1.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
