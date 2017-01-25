Huntington Bancshares Q4 Profit Rises
25.01.17 14:53
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc.
(HBAN) reported net income for the 2016 fourth quarter of $212 million, or a 19% increase from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per common share for the 2016 fourth quarter were $0.18, down 14% from the year-ago quarter.
Excluding approximately $0.06 per common share after tax of FirstMerit acquisition-related net expenses, adjusted earnings per common share were $0.24. Return on average assets was 0.84%, while return on average tangible common equity was 11.4%.
Total revenue increased 39% over the year-ago quarter.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share and revenues of $1.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,655 $
|13,25 $
|0,405 $
|+3,06%
|25.01./16:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4461501045
|867622
|13,72 $
|7,83 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,72 €
|0,00%
|16.01.17
|Nasdaq
|13,655 $
|+3,06%
|16:02
|Stuttgart
|12,645 €
|+2,71%
|15:32
|Düsseldorf
|12,365 €
|+2,06%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|12,352 €
|+1,87%
|08:03
|Berlin
|12,35 €
|+1,86%
|08:08
|München
|12,355 €
|+1,40%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|138
|knallt ja mächtig los
|15.12.16
|12
|Huntington Bank gefällt mir gut
|11.04.10