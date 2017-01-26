Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Huntington Bancshares":
 Aktien    


Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 285%




26.01.17 01:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $685 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $178 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.5% to $1.08 billion. This was up from $0.78 billion last year.


Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $685 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 284.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 219.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,02 $ 13,25 $ 0,77 $ +5,81% 26.01./01:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4461501045 867622 14,04 $ 7,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,658 € -0,49%  25.01.17
Nasdaq 14,02 $ +5,81%  25.01.17
Düsseldorf 12,365 € +2,06%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 12,352 € +1,87%  25.01.17
Berlin 12,35 € +1,86%  25.01.17
München 12,355 € +1,40%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 12,935 € 0,00%  25.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
138 knallt ja mächtig los 15.12.16
12 Huntington Bank gefällt mir gut 11.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...