Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 285%
26.01.17 01:00
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc.
(HBAN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $685 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $178 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.5% to $1.08 billion. This was up from $0.78 billion last year.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $685 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 284.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 219.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.5%
