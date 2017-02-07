Erweiterte Funktionen
Hungary's Industrial Output Growth Improves In December
07.02.17 09:56
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production grew at a faster pace in December, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said Tuesday.
Industrial production expanded 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 0.7 percent rise seen in November. This was the second consecutive rise in production.
Meanwhile, industrial production decreased by unadjusted 0.5 percent, in contrast to November's 0.7 percent increase.
On a monthly basis, industrial output growth eased to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent in November.
In 2016 as a whole, industrial production advanced 0.9 percent compared to 7.4 percent in 2015.
