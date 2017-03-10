Hungary Trade Surplus Rises In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in January from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.





The trade deficit climbed to EUR 658 million in January from EUR 616 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 599 million for the month.

Both exports and imports surged by 14.3 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively in January from a year earlier.

The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 74 percent in imports.

