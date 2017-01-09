Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Trade Surplus Exceeds Expectations




09.01.17 11:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus grew more-than-expected in November from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.


The trade surplus rose to EUR 908 million from EUR 778 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to climb to EUR 830 million.


Exports increased 5.8 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 4.6 percent. The share of European Union member states was 80 percent in exports and 77 percent in imports.


During the first eleven months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 9.45 billion versus EUR 7.95 billion in the same period of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:10 , dpa-AFX
Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases In [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: VR Equitypartner beteiligt sich a [...]
11:59 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell Group: Armacell übernim [...]
11:57 , dpa-AFX
Handelskonzern Würth wächst abermals kräftig
11:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...