Hungary Trade Surplus Exceeds Expectations

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus grew more-than-expected in November from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.





The trade surplus rose to EUR 908 million from EUR 778 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected the surplus to climb to EUR 830 million.

Exports increased 5.8 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 4.6 percent. The share of European Union member states was 80 percent in exports and 77 percent in imports.

During the first eleven months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 9.45 billion versus EUR 7.95 billion in the same period of 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM