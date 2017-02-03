Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Retail Sales Growth Eases In December




03.02.17 09:37
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth moderated at the end of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


The volume of retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.5 percent climb in November, which was revised down from 4.7 percent.


Economists had expected a 4.4 percent climb for the month.


Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products grew 2.5 percent annually in December and those of non-food products went up by 3.4 percent.


For the whole year 2016, total retail sales advanced 4.6 percent as compared to the preceding year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



