Hungary Q4 GDP Growth Slows As Estimated

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth eased as initially estimated in the three months ended December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.





Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the 2.2 percent climb in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.

In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 2.8 percent. The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth moderated to 1.5 percent in the December quarter from 2.0 percent in the prior quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew 0.4 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 0.3 percent. The latest figures thus confirmed preliminary estimate.

