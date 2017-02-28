Hungary PPI Rises For Second Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices increased for the second consecutive month in January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


The producer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in December, which was the first increase since August 2015.


Domestic market producer prices grew 4.3 percent annually in January and prices in the foreign market went up by 1.2 percent.


