Erweiterte Funktionen
Hungary PPI Rises For Second Month
28.02.17 09:41
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices increased for the second consecutive month in January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.
The producer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in December, which was the first increase since August 2015.
Domestic market producer prices grew 4.3 percent annually in January and prices in the foreign market went up by 1.2 percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
10:22 , dpa-AFXSwiss KOF Indicator Climbs Strongly To Highe [...]
10:18 , dpa-AFXForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
10:12 , dpa-AFXFrance's Q4 GDP Growth Doubles As Estimat [...]
09:59 , dpa-AFXShore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
09:58 , dpa-AFXFrance's Inflation Slows Slightly In February