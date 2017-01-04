Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary PPI Falls At Slower Rate In November




04.01.17 11:25
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices declined at a slower pace in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.


The overall producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-over-year in November, following a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month. The measure has been falling since August 2015.


Domestic market producer prices decreased 0.4 percent annually in November and foreign market prices slid by 0.5 percent.


During the January to November, industrial producer prices dipped 1.9 percent as compared to same period last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



