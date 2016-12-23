Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Oct Trade Surplus Revised Up




23.12.16 11:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in October, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


The trade surplus for October was revised up slightly to EUR 903 million from EUR 891 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 724 million.


Exports fell 1.3 percent year-over-year in October, corrected from a 1.1 percent drop estimated initially.


Similarly, imports declined 3.8 percent on year instead of a 3.5 percent fall seen in the flash report.


During the first ten months of the year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 8.5 billion versus EUR 7.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2015.


