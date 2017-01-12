Hungary Nov Industrial Production Grows As Estimated

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased as initially estimated in November, final figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.





Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 2.1 percent decline in October. That was line with the flash data published on January 6.

The index adjusted for working days was equal to the non-adjusted one.

Month-on-month, industrial production went up 0.9 percent in November, confirming flash data, following a 2.0 percent gain the preceding month.

During the January to November period, total industrial production advanced 1.0 percent as compared to same period last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM