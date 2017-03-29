Hungary Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the three months February, though marginally, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.





The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in the December to February period from 4.3 percent in the November to January period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 4.2 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 202,500 in the three-month period to February from 197,600 in the preceding three-month period.

At the same time, the employment rate dropped to 58.4 percent from 58.7 percent.

