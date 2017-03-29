Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly




29.03.17 09:51
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in the three months February, though marginally, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.


The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in the December to February period from 4.3 percent in the November to January period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 4.2 percent.


In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.


The number of unemployed people climbed to 202,500 in the three-month period to February from 197,600 in the preceding three-month period.


At the same time, the employment rate dropped to 58.4 percent from 58.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:21 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG (english)
10:16 , dpa-AFX
Einkommen steigt bei höherer Bildung
10:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: [...]
10:05 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Bundesverband der Arzneimittel-Hersteller [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: ifo-Studie: Bildung in Deutschland [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...