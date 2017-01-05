Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Jobless Rate Falls Unexpectedly In November




05.01.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in the three months ended November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.


The jobless rate dropped to 4.5 percent in the September to November period from 4.7 percent in the August to October period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable during the period.


The number of unemployed people fell to 207,500 in the three-month period to November from 219,300 in the preceding three-month period.


At the same time, the employment rate increased slightly from 58.7 percent to 58.8 percent.


