Hungary Jobless Rate Drops In January




27.02.17 10:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly in the three months ended January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.


The jobless rate dropped to 4.3 percent in the November to January period from 4.4 percent in the October to December period.


The number of unemployed people fell to 197,600 in the three-month period to January from 205,000 in the preceding three-month period.


The employment rate also declined marginally to 58.7 percent from 58.8 percent.


