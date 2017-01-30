Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Jobless Rate Drops In December




30.01.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment decreased in the three months ended December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.


The jobless rate edged down to 4.4 percent in the November to December period from 4.5 percent in the September to November period.


The number of unemployed people fell to 205,000 in the three-month period to November from 207,500 in the preceding three-month period.


At the same time, the employment rate held steady at 58.8 percent.


Aktuell
