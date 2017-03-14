Hungary Jan Industrial Production Climbs As Estimated

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased as initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.





Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.9 percent climb in December. That was in line with the flash data published on March 7.

Without adjustment, the volume of industrial production advanced 6.5 percent in January from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent in January, confirming the preliminary data, reversing a 0.4 percent gain in December.

