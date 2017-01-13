Erweiterte Funktionen

Hungary Inflation Highest Since July 2013




13.01.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in December to the highest level in almost three-and-a-half years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Friday.


The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than previous month's 1.1 percent climb. That was just above the 1.7 percent increase expected by economists.


Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since July 2013, when prices had risen the same 1.8 percent.


Food prices grew 1.3 percent annually in December and costs for services went up by 1.9 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent from November, when it edged up by 0.1 percent. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


Core consumer prices increased 1.8 percent yearly and by 0.4 percent monthly in December.


As compared to last year, consumer prices inched up 0.4 percent in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



