Hungary Inflation At 4-Year High




08.03.17 10:58
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in February to highest level in four years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Wednesday.


The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent climb in January. Economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 2.8 percent.


Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since January 2013, when prices had grown 3.7 percent.


Food prices climbed 1.9 percent annually in February and costs for services grew by 1.5 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.4 percent in February, in line with expectations.


Core consumer prices increased 1.8 percent yearly and by 0.3 percent monthly in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



