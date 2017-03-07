Hungary Industrial Production Grows For Third Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased for the third straight month in January, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.





Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.9 percent gain in December.

Without adjustment, the volume of industrial production grew 6.5 percent in January from a year ago.

Month-on-month, industrial production edged down a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent from December, when it rose by 0.4 percent. It was the first decline in four months.

