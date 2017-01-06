Hungary Industrial Production Climbs In November

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased in November after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.





Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 2.1 percent fall in October.

The index adjusted for working days was equal to the non-adjusted one.

Month-on-month, industrial production climbed 0.9 percent from October, when it grew by 2.0 percent. It was the second successive monthly increase.

During the January to November period, total industrial production advanced 1.0 percent as compared to same period last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM