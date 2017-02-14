Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary GDP Growth Eases More Than Expected In Q4




14.02.17 10:52
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in the third quarter. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 2.0 percent.


In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 2.8 percent. The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.


On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth moderated to 1.5 percent in the December quarter from 2.0 percent in the prior quarter.


Quarter-on-quarter, GDP climbed 0.4 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:26 , dpa-AFX
Erwerbsminderungsrentner sollen ab 2018 mehr [...]
12:25 , dpa-AFX
Forscher: Mit extrem ungleichen Löhnen kein J [...]
12:20 , dpa-AFX
Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Reveals 37% D [...]
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...