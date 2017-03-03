Erweiterte Funktionen


Hungary Dec Trade Surplus Shrinks Less Than Estimated




03.03.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus declined less-than-initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.


The trade surplus for December was revised up slightly to EUR 579 million from EUR 556 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 637 million.


Exports climbed 7.6 percent year-over-year in December, just below the 7.7 percent gain seen in the flash report published on February 9.


Imports grew 9.3 percent annually in December, revised down from 9.9 percent.


Separately, the statistical office revealed that flash retail sales increased at a faster pace of 3.7 percent yearly in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in the prior month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Kassenärzte bestimmen neue Verbandsspitze - [...]
14:13 , dpa-AFX
ENERGA - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues [...]
14:07 , dpa-AFX
Vogelgrippe breitet sich aus - Sachsens CDU [...]
14:02 , dpa-AFX
Proven Growth & Income VCT plc : Issue of [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Sharehold [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...