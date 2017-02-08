Humana Q4 Adj. Profit Rises, Revenue Down 4%; To Provide 2017 Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aetna":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.09 compared to $1.54, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.05 for the quarter.



Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted consolidated pretax income was $643 million rose 42 percent, versus $452 million prior year primarily due to year-over-year improvement in the individual Medicare Advantage business and higher operating earnings in the Healthcare Services segment.

Fourth-quarter GAAP pretax loss was $486 million compared unfavorably to GAAP consolidated pretax income of $246 million prior year, primarily reflecting the previously-announced write-off of approximately $583 million, or $2.43 per share, in receivables associated with the risk corridor premium stabilization program as well as reserve strengthening for the company's non-strategic closed block of long-term care insurance business of $505 million, or $2.11 per share. GAAP loss per share was $2.68 compared to profit of $0.67, previous year.

Fourth-quarter GAAP consolidated revenues were $12.88 billion, a decrease of 4 percent, from $13.36 billion prior year. The company said the year-over-year decrease reflected a reduction to premiums of approximately $583 million related to the previously disclosed write-off of risk corridor receivables, the loss of premiums associated with a large group Medicare account that moved to a private exchange on January 1, 2016, and a decline in premium revenues associated with fewer Individual Commercial members. The decreases were partially offset by higher average membership and per-member premium increases for certain lines of business.

Adjusted consolidated revenues were $13.46 billion compared to GAAP consolidated premiums and services revenues for prior year of $13.36 billion, with the year-over-year change driven by the same factors as the GAAP comparisons, while excluding the impact of the risk corridor receivables write-off. Analysts expected revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter.

Following the January 23, 2017 decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia regarding the company's pending transaction with Aetna, Humana now expects to provide 2017 guidance and hold a call with investors to discuss that guidance and provide an update on the transaction with Aetna no later than February 16, 2017.

The company also announced that James Murray, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has decided to retire from that position effective March 31, 2017, and has agreed to serve as an advisor to the company through the end of the year. At this time, the company does not anticipate filling the Chief Operating Officer role.

Humana said the company continues to evaluate its contract structures for rationalization to mitigate the negative impact on Star bonus revenues for 2018.

