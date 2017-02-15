Humana Issues 2017 Financial Guidance; To Exit Individual Commercial Business
15.02.17 00:34
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced the company expects its full-year 2017 earnings per common share in a range of $16.65 to $16.85 on GAAP basis; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $10.80 to $11.00. Consolidated total revenues are expected to be in the range of $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion. The company will exit its Individual Commercial business on January 1, 2018.
The company's Board has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.40 per share, payable on April 28, 2017, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2017, an increase of 38 percent from the prior quarter's cash dividend of $0.29 per share.
Humana anticipates share repurchases totaling at least $2.00 billion in 2017, to be accomplished through a variety of means, including a $1.50 billion accelerated share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2017, and open-market repurchases, with at least $500 million in additional share repurchases through the remainder of the year, subject to market conditions. To that end, the company's Board has approved a new share repurchase authorization in the aggregate amount of $2.25 billion, expiring December 31, 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|117,58 $
|117,65 $
|-0,07 $
|-0,06%
|15.02./00:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00724F1012
|871981
|117,94 $
|77,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|110,82 €
|-0,26%
|14.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|110,40 €
|+0,58%
|14.02.17
|Hamburg
|110,33 €
|+0,52%
|14.02.17
|Berlin
|110,94 €
|+0,18%
|14.02.17
|Stuttgart
|110,86 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|Nasdaq
|117,58 $
|-0,06%
|14.02.17
|Frankfurt
|110,512 €
|-0,17%
|14.02.17
|München
|110,31 €
|-0,94%
|14.02.17
