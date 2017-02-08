Erweiterte Funktionen



Humana Inc Q4 Profit Climbs 42%




08.02.17 12:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $643 million, or $2.09 per share. This was higher than $452 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $13.46 billion. This was up from $13.36 billion last year.


Humana Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $643 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q4): $13.46 Bln vs. $13.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
182,945 € 182,945 € -   € 0,00% 08.02./13:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4448591028 856584 204,44 € 137,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		182,945 € 0,00%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 183,956 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 195,24 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
München 184,12 € -0,17%  08:13
Frankfurt 182,46 € -0,21%  08:20
Düsseldorf 182,82 € -0,23%  09:15
  = Realtime
