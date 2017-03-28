Human Feces Found In Coke Cans, Plant Shut Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverage giant Coca-Cola had to shut down its plant at Lisburn, Ireland after night shift workers discovered human waste in a shipment of drinks cans.





PSNI have launched an investigation in to how the human waste ended up in the cans at the Helllenic Bottling Company factory in Lisburn, Co Antrim. Coca-Cola said it was also probing the matter with the officials. The company said that the products currently on sale were not affected.

In a statement, the company spokesman said, "Coca-Cola takes the safety and quality of our products extremely seriously."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives are investigating an incident at commercial premises in the Lisburn area following reports that a consignment of containers delivered to the premises had been contaminated. The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details available at this time."

The cans arrived at the factory without tops, to be filled with the soda drink before they are sealed and sold across Northern Ireland.

