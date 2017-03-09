Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hugo Boss":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Hugo Boss Sees Stable Results In FY17; Cuts Dividend After Weak FY16 Results




09.03.17 08:09
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.

PK) Thursday said it expects stable development in 2017 and is laying the foundation for a return to profitable growth.


The company noted that 2017 will be a year of stabilization. In a fiscal year which will be marked by the implementation of a number of strategic initiatives, the Company is expecting sales to remain largely stable on a currency adjusted basis. The operating result is set to develop more or less similar to sales. EBITDA before special items is expected to develop within a corridor of negative 3% to positive 3% compared to the prior year.


In the year 2016, net income fell 39 percent to 194 million euros from 319 million euros last year. EBITDA before special items declined 17% to 493 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3%, down 290 basis points.


Sales dropped 4% to 2.69 billion euros from 2.81 billion euros last year. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased 2%.


Further, the company said its Managing Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share for fiscal year 2016 to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, down from last year's 3.62 euros.


The proposed dividend takes into account the decline in earnings and the unchanged strong cash flow. It also takes account of the expenses in connection with store closures in 2016, which will not occur again in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,50 € 66,65 € -0,15 € -0,23% 09.03./09:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1PHFF7 A1PHFF 68,63 € 46,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,33 € -0,50%  09:48
Nasdaq OTC Other 66,4766 $ +5,22%  16.02.17
München 66,54 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 66,50 € -0,23%  09:33
Frankfurt 66,479 € -0,25%  09:17
Stuttgart 66,46 € -0,38%  09:15
Berlin 66,55 € -0,80%  09:02
Düsseldorf 66,16 € -0,84%  08:04
Hamburg 66,11 € -1,48%  08:09
Hannover 66,11 € -1,48%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
307 Hugo Boss - "In den kommende. 01.03.17
42 Diese drei Aktien shorten, siche. 23.02.16
15 hugo boss-Sippenhaft oder? 31.10.12
16 Insiderhandel-mehr Verkäufe! 26.09.12
  Insider-Geschäfte 22.05.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...