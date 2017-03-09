Hugo Boss Sees Stable Results In FY17; Cuts Dividend After Weak FY16 Results

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hugo Boss":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.



PK) Thursday said it expects stable development in 2017 and is laying the foundation for a return to profitable growth.

The company noted that 2017 will be a year of stabilization. In a fiscal year which will be marked by the implementation of a number of strategic initiatives, the Company is expecting sales to remain largely stable on a currency adjusted basis. The operating result is set to develop more or less similar to sales. EBITDA before special items is expected to develop within a corridor of negative 3% to positive 3% compared to the prior year.

In the year 2016, net income fell 39 percent to 194 million euros from 319 million euros last year. EBITDA before special items declined 17% to 493 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3%, down 290 basis points.

Sales dropped 4% to 2.69 billion euros from 2.81 billion euros last year. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased 2%.

Further, the company said its Managing Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share for fiscal year 2016 to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, down from last year's 3.62 euros.

The proposed dividend takes into account the decline in earnings and the unchanged strong cash flow. It also takes account of the expenses in connection with store closures in 2016, which will not occur again in 2017.

