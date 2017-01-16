Erweiterte Funktionen

Hugo Boss Q4 Sales Down; Sees Operating Profit At Upper End Of Prior Range




16.01.17 09:28
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.

PK) reported Monday that its group sales for the fourth quarter declined by 1% on a preliminary, non-audited basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to 725 million euros, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.


On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to 2.693 billion euros, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%.


The Group expects that operating profit - adjusted EBITDA before special items- will reach the upper end of the forecast range. The companyhad confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November. The adjusted EBITDA before special items of 594 million euros reported in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



