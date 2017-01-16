Hugo Boss Q4 Sales Down; Sees Operating Profit At Upper End Of Prior Range
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.
PK) reported Monday that its group sales for the fourth quarter declined by 1% on a preliminary, non-audited basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to 725 million euros, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.
On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted to 2.693 billion euros, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%.
The Group expects that operating profit - adjusted EBITDA before special items- will reach the upper end of the forecast range. The companyhad confirmed its outlook of a profit decline between 17% and 23% in November. The adjusted EBITDA before special items of 594 million euros reported in 2015.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,45 €
|54,99 €
|4,46 €
|+8,11%
|16.01./10:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1PHFF7
|A1PHFF
|74,40 €
|46,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|59,20 €
|+7,30%
|11:05
|Hamburg
|60,02 €
|+9,35%
|10:00
|Xetra
|59,45 €
|+8,11%
|10:50
|Frankfurt
|59,49 €
|+8,07%
|10:50
|Stuttgart
|59,275 €
|+7,67%
|10:39
|Düsseldorf
|58,90 €
|+6,64%
|09:34
|Hannover
|55,18 €
|+0,99%
|08:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|59,13 $
|+0,65%
|06.01.17
|München
|55,12 €
|+0,24%
|08:05
|Berlin
|55,02 €
|-3,03%
|08:00
