Erweiterte Funktionen


Huawei Watch 2 Rumors Heating Up




25.01.17 15:49
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huawei plans to unveil the Huawei Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, Venture Beat has reported.

The follow-up version will thus be launched about two years after the original Huawei Watch was launched in early 2015.


The original Huawei Watch was one of the first watches powered by Android Wear to work with the iPhone. The device has a built-in advanced heart rate monitor sensor, 6-Axis sensor, barometer sensor, touch motor, and built-in microphone.


Paired with a smartphone running Android 4.3 or higher, the Huawei Watch enables users to receive SMS, e-mail, calendar, app, and phone call notifications.


According to Venture Beat, the new version of Huawei Watch will have a slightly sportier design than the original, with a 1.4-inch display and classic styling. It will also be available with leather and stainless steel straps.


The Huawei Watch 2, which is likely to run Android Wear 2.0, will reportedly have the optional feature of cellular connectivity.


A version with a built-in SIM card will enable Internet connectivity even if out of range of Wi-Fi networks or a paired smartphone. It will also offer the ability to make or receive phone calls.


Android Wear 2.0 is Google's latest wearable operating system. Google is expected to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9 along with two new LG-built smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:11 , dpa-AFX
J.P. Morgan Chosen By BlackRock As Custod [...]
16:05 , dpa-AFX
Trump Announces Major Investigation Into Vot [...]
16:05 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16:03 , dpa-AFX
Senate Confirms Nikki Haley By Big Majority [...]
16:01 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...